Wedbush Weighs in on Palantir Technologies Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:PLTR)

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) – Research analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 6th. Wedbush analyst D. Ives now expects that the company will earn $0.03 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.04. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Palantir Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $0.15 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Palantir Technologies’ FY2024 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $10.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Palantir Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.25.

Palantir Technologies Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of NYSE PLTR opened at $24.51 on Friday. Palantir Technologies has a 12-month low of $7.19 and a 12-month high of $25.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.33 billion, a PE ratio of 272.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 2.66.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Palantir Technologies by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 310.0% in the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 148,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after acquiring an additional 112,268 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 53,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 6,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.81, for a total value of $79,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 208,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,135,991.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.81, for a total value of $79,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 208,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,135,991.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 27,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total transaction of $481,207.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 712,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,410,264.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,219,877 shares of company stock valued at $24,960,001. 13.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Palantir Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.