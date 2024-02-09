Wells Fargo & Company Begins Coverage on Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC)

Equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the medical technology company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 56.16% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ATEC. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Alphatec from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Alphatec from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Alphatec from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphatec presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.63.

ATEC stock opened at $16.65 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.83 and its 200 day moving average is $13.76. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.03 and a beta of 1.67. Alphatec has a 1-year low of $8.66 and a 1-year high of $19.14.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The medical technology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $118.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphatec will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP David Sponsel sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $37,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 555,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,329,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 29.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Alphatec by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,943,013 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $56,845,000 after buying an additional 34,257 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Alphatec by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,615,223 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $59,859,000 after buying an additional 80,101 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Alphatec by 103.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,767,887 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,183,000 after buying an additional 1,410,693 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Alphatec by 113.5% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,761,113 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $49,645,000 after buying an additional 1,467,700 shares during the period. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Alphatec by 16.9% during the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,718,120 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $31,258,000 after buying an additional 392,635 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. It manufactures and sells implants and instruments through third-party suppliers. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform; Sigma PTP Access and Patient Positioning System; split-blade retractors; Sigma-ALIF Access System, a procedure-specific access system; EOS imaging system that provides full-body imaging; spinal implants and fixation systems; and NanoTec and Calibrate PSX, as well as various standalone implants for height restoration and stabilization.

