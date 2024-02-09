Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Price Target to $125.00

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $95.00 to $125.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.36% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on NET. Truist Financial raised their target price on Cloudflare from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Cloudflare from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Capital One Financial began coverage on Cloudflare in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded Cloudflare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Cloudflare from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.27.

Shares of NET traded up $20.94 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $111.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,570,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,818,001. The firm has a market cap of $37.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -184.39 and a beta of 1.10. Cloudflare has a 1-year low of $39.90 and a 1-year high of $116.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.93. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

In other news, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 66,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.88, for a total value of $5,767,441.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,472,932 shares in the company, valued at $127,968,332.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cloudflare news, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 66,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.88, for a total value of $5,767,441.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,472,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,968,332.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Scott D. Sandell sold 211,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.17, for a total value of $15,477,942.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $462,800.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 933,442 shares of company stock worth $71,314,680 over the last 90 days. 14.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Cloudflare by 51.2% during the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 1,962 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Cloudflare by 100.2% during the third quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 25,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after buying an additional 12,974 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Cloudflare by 377.1% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after buying an additional 21,930 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Cloudflare by 4.0% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 299,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,577,000 after buying an additional 11,600 shares during the period. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Cloudflare by 205.2% during the third quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 9,268 shares during the last quarter. 73.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, secure origin connection, and rate limiting products.

