Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Price Target to $45.00

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $42.00 to $45.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on VRNS. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Monday. TheStreet raised Varonis Systems from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Wedbush raised Varonis Systems from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday. Barclays raised Varonis Systems from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Susquehanna started coverage on Varonis Systems in a report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a positive rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $48.40.

VRNS opened at $50.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.10 and a beta of 0.83. Varonis Systems has a 52 week low of $22.34 and a 52 week high of $51.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

In other Varonis Systems news, SVP James O’boyle sold 7,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.51, for a total transaction of $357,663.09. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 414,159 shares in the company, valued at $18,848,376.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,458 shares of company stock worth $1,295,413. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems in the third quarter valued at $36,317,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems in the third quarter valued at $5,257,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 6.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,197,544 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,915,000 after acquiring an additional 77,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 11.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 199,139 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,082,000 after acquiring an additional 20,058 shares in the last quarter. 92.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

