Wells Fargo & Company Cuts BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Price Target to $43.00

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $43.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 36.33% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BWA. Guggenheim raised shares of BorgWarner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $47.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.55.

BWA stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $31.54. 605,365 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,595,293. BorgWarner has a 12 month low of $30.83 and a 12 month high of $51.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.16, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The auto parts company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.03). BorgWarner had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 4.42%. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that BorgWarner will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BorgWarner by 149.5% during the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 549 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in BorgWarner during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Carson Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in BorgWarner during the 2nd quarter worth about $321,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in BorgWarner by 72.2% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 816 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in BorgWarner during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

