Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Price Target to $100.00

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $103.00 to $100.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.62% from the company’s current price.

DUK has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com raised Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Duke Energy from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised Duke Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Duke Energy from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.42.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Report on DUK

Duke Energy Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:DUK opened at $92.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $96.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Duke Energy has a 12-month low of $83.06 and a 12-month high of $100.44. The firm has a market cap of $71.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.01, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.48.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.02). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 4.47%. The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Duke Energy will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Duke Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN grew its stake in Duke Energy by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. 63.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duke Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.