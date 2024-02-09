Wells Fargo & Company Increases Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Price Target to $210.00

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 3.80% from the stock’s current price.

HSY has been the subject of several other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Hershey from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 29th. TD Cowen lowered shares of Hershey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Hershey from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Hershey in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $213.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Hershey in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $230.67.

Get Hershey alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Hershey

Hershey Stock Performance

Insider Activity at Hershey

NYSE:HSY opened at $202.32 on Friday. Hershey has a twelve month low of $178.82 and a twelve month high of $276.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $189.32 and a 200-day moving average of $199.99. The firm has a market cap of $41.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.36.

In related news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.54, for a total transaction of $89,938.62. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $369,681.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Hershey news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 453 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.54, for a total transaction of $89,938.62. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,862 shares in the company, valued at $369,681.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.07, for a total value of $273,105.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,701,704.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,018 shares of company stock valued at $1,331,734. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hershey

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSY. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Hershey during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey in the third quarter worth $25,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey in the third quarter worth $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

About Hershey

(Get Free Report)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.