Wells Fargo & Company Raises GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) Price Target to $34.00

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL – Free Report) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GFL. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of GFL Environmental in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen began coverage on GFL Environmental in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an outperform rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on GFL Environmental from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 1st. UBS Group initiated coverage on GFL Environmental in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. They set a buy rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on GFL Environmental from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $41.23.

Shares of NYSE GFL opened at $35.29 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.06 billion, a PE ratio of -80.20 and a beta of 1.14. GFL Environmental has a fifty-two week low of $26.87 and a fifty-two week high of $39.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 17th were paid a $0.013 dividend. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 16th. GFL Environmental’s payout ratio is currently -11.36%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 164.7% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 70.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in GFL Environmental by 664.7% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its stake in GFL Environmental by 60.1% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of GFL Environmental during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

GFL Environmental Inc offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.

