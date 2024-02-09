Wells Fargo & Company Raises Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) Price Target to $7.00

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 9.21% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on GTN. TheStreet lowered Gray Television from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Gray Television to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gray Television currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.80.

Get Gray Television alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Gray Television

Gray Television Trading Down 0.3 %

Gray Television stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 161,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 777,883. The stock has a market capitalization of $736.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.87 and its 200 day moving average is $8.02. Gray Television has a 1-year low of $5.97 and a 1-year high of $13.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $803.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.46 million. Gray Television had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 5.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Gray Television will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Gray Television

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GTN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 35.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Gray Television by 0.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 901,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,889,000 after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Gray Television by 73.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 7,207 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Gray Television by 56.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 46,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 16,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Gray Television by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,646,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,546,000 after acquiring an additional 97,570 shares during the last quarter. 77.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gray Television Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcasting company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. It also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, NBC, and FOX, as well as various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Circle, Antenna TV, Telemundo, and Cozi; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gray Television Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gray Television and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.