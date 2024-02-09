Wells Fargo & Company Raises Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) Price Target to $193.00

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $186.00 to $193.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

RGA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com raised Reinsurance Group of America from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. UBS Group raised their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $191.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Reinsurance Group of America from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $171.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $176.90.

Reinsurance Group of America Price Performance

Reinsurance Group of America stock opened at $167.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 0.89. Reinsurance Group of America has a one year low of $120.99 and a one year high of $175.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.30.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $4.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.40 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 4.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.99 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America will post 19.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Reinsurance Group of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 12th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is 25.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Reinsurance Group of America news, EVP Ronald Herrmann purchased 440 shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $166.78 per share, for a total transaction of $73,383.20. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,383.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Reinsurance Group of America

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGA. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 240 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 3,830 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 93.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

See Also

