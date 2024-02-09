WEMIX (WEMIX) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $816.13 Million

WEMIX (WEMIX) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. WEMIX has a market capitalization of $816.13 million and approximately $2.15 million worth of WEMIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, WEMIX has traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar. One WEMIX coin can now be purchased for about $2.26 or 0.00004744 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get WEMIX alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000724 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

WEMIX Profile

WEMIX’s genesis date was June 17th, 2020. WEMIX’s total supply is 952,179,676 coins and its circulating supply is 361,733,877 coins. The Reddit community for WEMIX is https://reddit.com/r/wemixnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WEMIX’s official Twitter account is @wemixnetwork. WEMIX’s official website is wemix.com. The official message board for WEMIX is medium.com/wemix-communication.

WEMIX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WEMIX (WEMIX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. WEMIX has a current supply of 952,141,944.8441269 with 361,693,262.265236 in circulation. The last known price of WEMIX is 2.22782153 USD and is up 0.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 52 active market(s) with $2,591,223.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://wemix.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WEMIX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WEMIX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WEMIX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WEMIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WEMIX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.