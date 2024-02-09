Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Shares Purchased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,410,726 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,720 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 2.57% of Whirlpool worth $188,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WHR. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Whirlpool by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 2,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Whirlpool during the third quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Whirlpool by 54.5% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 34,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,636,000 after purchasing an additional 12,227 shares during the last quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC boosted its holdings in Whirlpool by 1.6% during the third quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC now owns 1,065,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,408,000 after buying an additional 17,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Whirlpool by 113.4% in the third quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 26,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,534,000 after buying an additional 14,045 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WHR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Whirlpool from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. TheStreet raised shares of Whirlpool from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $120.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Longbow Research cut shares of Whirlpool from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.60.

Whirlpool Stock Up 1.1 %

WHR stock opened at $110.21 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $115.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.59. The company has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 1.49. Whirlpool Co. has a 12-month low of $98.40 and a 12-month high of $160.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.32. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 38.67% and a net margin of 2.47%. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.89 earnings per share. Whirlpool’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

