Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Shares Sold by Burney Co.

Burney Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $1,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WHR. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Whirlpool by 160.0% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new position in Whirlpool during the third quarter worth $29,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its position in Whirlpool by 88.3% during the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Whirlpool by 52.9% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WHR has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Whirlpool from $120.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com raised Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Longbow Research downgraded Whirlpool from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. TheStreet raised Whirlpool from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Whirlpool from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.60.

Whirlpool Price Performance

Shares of Whirlpool stock opened at $110.21 on Friday. Whirlpool Co. has a twelve month low of $98.40 and a twelve month high of $160.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $115.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.59.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.32. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 38.67% and a net margin of 2.47%. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Whirlpool Company Profile

(Free Report)

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.