William Blair Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS)

William Blair reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Addus HomeCare from $109.00 to $102.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Stephens decreased their price target on Addus HomeCare from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. TheStreet raised Addus HomeCare from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. TD Cowen started coverage on Addus HomeCare in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an outperform rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut Addus HomeCare from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $107.00.

ADUS opened at $90.91 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $91.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.22. Addus HomeCare has a 1 year low of $77.30 and a 1 year high of $114.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 25.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.95.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADUS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 12.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Addus HomeCare by 335.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,884 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Addus HomeCare by 59.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 3,146 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Addus HomeCare by 2.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Addus HomeCare by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares in the last quarter. 95.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

