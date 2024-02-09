Windar Photonics PLC (LON:WPHO) Insider Paul Hodges Purchases 1,000,000 Shares

Windar Photonics PLC (LON:WPHO – Get Free Report) insider Paul Hodges acquired 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 31 ($0.39) per share, with a total value of £310,000 ($388,617.27).

Paul Hodges also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 8th, Paul Hodges acquired 50,000 shares of Windar Photonics stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 48 ($0.60) per share, with a total value of £24,000 ($30,086.50).

Windar Photonics Stock Down 12.0 %

Shares of WPHO traded down GBX 4.50 ($0.06) on Friday, hitting GBX 33 ($0.41). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,156,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,972. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,099.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 44.94 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 38.09. Windar Photonics PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 20 ($0.25) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 52 ($0.65). The firm has a market capitalization of £22.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,600.00 and a beta of 1.44.

Windar Photonics Company Profile

Windar Photonics PLC, through its subsidiaries, develops and sells light detection and ranging sensors, and associated products for use on electricity generating wind turbines in Europe, China, and rest of Asia. It offers WindEYE and WindVISION sensors, which measure wind speed by scanning a laser beam ahead of the wind turbines.

