Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $206.32.

WING has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Wingstop from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Wingstop from $185.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Wingstop from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Wingstop in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Wingstop from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd.

NASDAQ:WING opened at $294.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a PE ratio of 127.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $262.64 and its 200 day moving average is $210.69. Wingstop has a 12 month low of $150.08 and a 12 month high of $298.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WING. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Wingstop by 1,176.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 899,336 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $123,767,000 after acquiring an additional 828,904 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Wingstop during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,571,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in Wingstop by 64.3% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,079,939 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $194,216,000 after buying an additional 422,727 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Wingstop during the fourth quarter valued at about $103,899,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wingstop by 29.4% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,626,558 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $292,520,000 after acquiring an additional 370,032 shares during the last quarter.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. Wingstop Inc was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Addison, Texas.

