WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) Shares Bought by Artisan Partners Limited Partnership

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Free Report) by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,686,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 274,908 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned 3.55% of WNS worth $115,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in WNS by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,215 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of WNS in the first quarter worth $433,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WNS by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,295,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in WNS by 72.1% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 48,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,163,000 after buying an additional 20,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in WNS by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 44,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,765,000 after acquiring an additional 7,878 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.49% of the company’s stock.

Get WNS alerts:

WNS Price Performance

NYSE:WNS traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $57.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,147. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.97 and a 200-day moving average of $63.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.11. WNS has a fifty-two week low of $51.84 and a fifty-two week high of $94.96.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WNS shares. Citigroup raised their price target on WNS from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on WNS from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of WNS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barrington Research cut their target price on shares of WNS from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.20.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on WNS

WNS Company Profile

(Free Report)

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; Hi-tech and professional services; and banking and financial services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WNS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WNS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.