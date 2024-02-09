WNS (NYSE:WNS) Price Target Lowered to $72.00 at Barrington Research

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Free Report) had its price target cut by Barrington Research from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for WNS’s FY2025 earnings at $3.76 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of WNS from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of WNS from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of WNS from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, January 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $91.20.

WNS Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WNS

Shares of NYSE WNS opened at $57.99 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.97 and a 200 day moving average of $63.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.11. WNS has a 12-month low of $51.84 and a 12-month high of $94.96.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WNS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in WNS by 16.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,215 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of WNS in the first quarter valued at $433,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of WNS by 2.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of WNS by 72.1% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 48,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,163,000 after acquiring an additional 20,400 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of WNS by 21.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 44,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,765,000 after acquiring an additional 7,878 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.49% of the company’s stock.

WNS Company Profile



WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; Hi-tech and professional services; and banking and financial services.

