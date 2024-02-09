Wolfe Research Begins Coverage on Smith Douglas Homes (NYSE:SDHC)

Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Smith Douglas Homes (NYSE:SDHC – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a peer perform rating on the stock.

SDHC has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America started coverage on Smith Douglas Homes in a research report on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Smith Douglas Homes in a research report on Monday. They set an equal weight rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Smith Douglas Homes in a report on Monday. They set a sector perform rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Smith Douglas Homes currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.70.

NYSE SDHC opened at $27.90 on Monday. Smith Douglas Homes has a 1-year low of $23.26 and a 1-year high of $28.16.

In other news, insider Brett Allen Steele acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Smith Douglas Homes Corp. engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family homes in the southeastern United States. The company operates in metropolitan Atlanta, Birmingham, Charlotte, Huntsville, Nashville, Raleigh-Durham, and Houston. It also provides closing, escrow, and title insurance services.

