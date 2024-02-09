Woodside Energy Group (NYSE:WDS) Shares Gap Down to $21.18

Shares of Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $21.18, but opened at $20.71. Woodside Energy Group shares last traded at $20.70, with a volume of 110,348 shares changing hands.

Separately, Citigroup downgraded shares of Woodside Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDS. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in Woodside Energy Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group by 399.8% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Woodside Energy Group by 86.6% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. 3.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Woodside Energy Group Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, marketing, and sale of hydrocarbons in Oceania, Africa, the Americas, Asia, and the Caribbean. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil. It holds interests in the Pluto LNG, Northwest Shelf, Wheatstone and Julimar-Brunello, Bass Strait, Pyrenees FPSO, Macedon, Scarborough, Sangomar, Trion, Calypso, Browse, Wildling, Atlantis, Woodside Solar project, Sunrise and Troubadour, and Pluto Train 2 projects, as well as Liard basin.

