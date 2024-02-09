X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:USSG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $46.38

Shares of X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:USSG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $46.38 and last traded at $46.32, with a volume of 4423 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.16.

X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.06.

Institutional Trading of X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at $29,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF by 1,771.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 15,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $829,000.

About X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF

The Xtrackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF (USSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA ESG Leaders index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, screened for environmental, social, and governance characteristics. USSG was launched on Mar 7, 2019 and is managed by Xtrackers.

