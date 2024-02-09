Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) Price Target Raised to $166.00 at Citigroup

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) had its target price raised by Citigroup from $164.00 to $166.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Yum! Brands in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a hold rating and a $131.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Yum! Brands from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Yum! Brands from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their target price for the company from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Barclays upgraded Yum! Brands from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $126.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Redburn Atlantic restated a neutral rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $145.13.

YUM opened at $130.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $36.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.09. Yum! Brands has a 12 month low of $115.53 and a 12 month high of $143.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $129.08 and a 200 day moving average of $127.78.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 22.57%. The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Yum! Brands will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This is an increase from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 43.29%.

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.17, for a total value of $493,604.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,461,995.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.21, for a total transaction of $485,312.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,406,963.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.17, for a total value of $493,604.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at $7,461,995.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,275 shares of company stock valued at $1,455,862 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in YUM. RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 9.7% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 4,890 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 0.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 761,575 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $90,284,000 after buying an additional 3,024 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the first quarter valued at $664,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 7.4% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,530 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 10.8% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,862 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. 80.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

