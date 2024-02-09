Zacks Research Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of F.N.B. in a report released on Tuesday, February 6th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.36 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.35. The consensus estimate for F.N.B.’s current full-year earnings is $1.45 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for F.N.B.’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.45 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on FNB. Bank of America initiated coverage on F.N.B. in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on F.N.B. from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, F.N.B. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.67.

FNB stock opened at $12.97 on Friday. F.N.B. has a 1-year low of $10.09 and a 1-year high of $14.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.12. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.03. F.N.B. had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The company had revenue of $337.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.84 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in F.N.B. by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,996,231 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $497,953,000 after buying an additional 4,625,329 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in F.N.B. during the fourth quarter worth about $46,599,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in F.N.B. by 9.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,158,364 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $437,721,000 after purchasing an additional 3,125,650 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in F.N.B. by 535.0% in the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,891,779 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of F.N.B. by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,756,218 shares of the bank’s stock worth $233,515,000 after purchasing an additional 942,178 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.94% of the company’s stock.

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

