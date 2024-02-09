ZClassic (ZCL) 24-Hour Volume Hits $422.35

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. One ZClassic coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0736 or 0.00000154 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, ZClassic has traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar. ZClassic has a market cap of $683,965.41 and approximately $422.35 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.11 or 0.00052580 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.10 or 0.00044174 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.11 or 0.00016971 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000539 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic Profile

ZClassic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 6th, 2016. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic.org. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder’s reward. This founder’s reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder’s reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.

Buying and Selling ZClassic

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

