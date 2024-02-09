ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.
ZW Data Action Technologies Stock Up 4.0 %
ZW Data Action Technologies stock opened at $0.85 on Tuesday. ZW Data Action Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.69 and a 12-month high of $2.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.98.
ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The business services provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.18 million for the quarter. ZW Data Action Technologies had a negative return on equity of 81.34% and a negative net margin of 28.87%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ZW Data Action Technologies
About ZW Data Action Technologies
ZW Data Action Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides omni-channel advertising, precision marketing, and data analysis management systems in the People's Republic of China. It offers Internet advertising, precision marketing, and related data services to small and medium enterprises through its Internet portals, including 28.com and liansuo.com that provide advertisers with tools to build sales channels in the form of franchisees, sales agents, distributors, and/or resellers.
