141,467 Shares in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Acquired by Artisan Partners Limited Partnership

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 141,467 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $72,727,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned 0.55% of Deckers Outdoor at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DECK. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 20.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,951,309 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,557,288,000 after acquiring an additional 510,292 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Deckers Outdoor by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 838,595 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $442,493,000 after buying an additional 109,341 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Deckers Outdoor by 213.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 613,351 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $244,825,000 after buying an additional 417,917 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Deckers Outdoor by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 433,426 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $118,658,000 after buying an additional 66,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 400,839 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $211,316,000 after purchasing an additional 33,911 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Deckers Outdoor Stock Performance

DECK stock opened at $845.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.70 billion, a PE ratio of 30.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.99. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a one year low of $395.90 and a one year high of $903.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $726.69 and its 200 day moving average is $614.08.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The textile maker reported $15.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.40 by $3.71. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 38.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $10.48 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 26.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DECK. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $859.00 to $983.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $950.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $850.00 to $930.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $585.00 to $845.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $846.77.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Deckers Outdoor

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Deckers Outdoor news, insider Caroti Stefano sold 14,725 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $687.46, for a total transaction of $10,122,848.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,710,288.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Deckers Outdoor news, insider Caroti Stefano sold 14,725 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $687.46, for a total transaction of $10,122,848.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,036 shares in the company, valued at $33,710,288.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Powers sold 17,978 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.52, for a total transaction of $12,881,596.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 98,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,375,161.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.