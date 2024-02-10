141,481 Shares in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Acquired by Artisan Partners Limited Partnership

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 141,481 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $48,614,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned about 0.18% of Gartner at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Gartner in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gartner during the second quarter worth $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gartner during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gartner during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gartner during the first quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Gartner alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director James C. Smith sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.90, for a total transaction of $2,059,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 659,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,725,899.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director James C. Smith sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.90, for a total transaction of $2,059,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 659,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,725,899.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Akhil Jain sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.47, for a total value of $105,117.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,061 shares in the company, valued at $1,287,058.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,369 shares of company stock worth $8,383,821. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Gartner Stock Up 1.6 %

Gartner stock opened at $463.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $36.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.30. Gartner, Inc. has a 1-year low of $292.60 and a 1-year high of $471.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $451.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $393.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The information technology services provider reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 166.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.70 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gartner declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, November 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to buy up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IT has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Gartner from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Gartner from $444.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $412.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Gartner from $421.00 to $446.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $455.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Gartner

Gartner Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.