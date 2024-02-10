159,442 Shares in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Acquired by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 159,442 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,833,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LKQ. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of LKQ by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,314 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917 shares during the period. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in LKQ by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 339,801 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $16,824,000 after purchasing an additional 26,033 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in LKQ by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,071 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of LKQ by 16.4% in the second quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 5,059 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of LKQ by 7.1% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 127,737 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,443,000 after acquiring an additional 8,434 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LKQ traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.94. The stock had a trading volume of 965,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,424,098. LKQ Co. has a 1 year low of $41.49 and a 1 year high of $59.38. The stock has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a PE ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

In other LKQ news, Director Blythe J. Mcgarvie sold 5,564 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total value of $260,506.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,118,061.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, CEO Varun Laroyia sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.99, for a total value of $1,609,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,073,491.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Blythe J. Mcgarvie sold 5,564 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total transaction of $260,506.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,118,061.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LKQ. StockNews.com raised LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on LKQ from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.67.

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

