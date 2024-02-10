18,650 Shares in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Purchased by Liontrust Investment Partners LLP

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 18,650 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,292,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of EW. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 260.0% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 270 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com lowered Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.38.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 14,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total value of $1,110,740.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,473,434.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 14,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total value of $1,110,740.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,473,434.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total transaction of $391,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 39,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,579,545.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 139,339 shares of company stock valued at $10,324,578. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EW opened at $85.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.56 billion, a PE ratio of 36.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12-month low of $60.57 and a 12-month high of $94.87.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 23.35% and a return on equity of 23.56%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

