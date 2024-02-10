2,579,819 Shares in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) Acquired by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,579,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,204,000. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.78% of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 264.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the third quarter worth about $160,000.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF stock opened at $17.10 on Friday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $15.23 and a fifty-two week high of $17.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.31.

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

