2,815 Shares in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) Bought by Headlands Technologies LLC

Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ferguson during the first quarter worth $38,000. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Ferguson in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ferguson in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Ferguson by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Ferguson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000.

Ferguson Stock Performance

Shares of FERG stock opened at $198.64 on Friday. Ferguson plc has a 12 month low of $123.17 and a 12 month high of $199.52. The stock has a market cap of $40.42 billion, a PE ratio of 22.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $187.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.51.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ferguson ( NASDAQ:FERG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.04. Ferguson had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 39.53%. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Ferguson plc will post 9.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on FERG shares. TheStreet raised shares of Ferguson from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Ferguson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Bank of America cut shares of Ferguson from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Ferguson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ferguson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.50.

Ferguson Company Profile

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

