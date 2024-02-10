3,138 Shares in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Purchased by Headlands Technologies LLC

Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $421,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,182,897,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Waste Connections in the 4th quarter worth $602,107,000. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in Waste Connections by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 10,218,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,378,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157,470 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in Waste Connections by 2,358.8% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 989,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $141,382,000 after purchasing an additional 948,942 shares during the period. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. raised its position in Waste Connections by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 2,436,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $319,336,000 after purchasing an additional 631,724 shares during the period. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Waste Connections from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $164.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Connections currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.69.

Insider Activity at Waste Connections

In other Waste Connections news, SVP Philip Rivard sold 5,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.26, for a total transaction of $745,487.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WCN opened at $156.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.12 and a 12 month high of $158.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.15. The stock has a market cap of $40.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.66, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.65.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

