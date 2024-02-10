333 Shares in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Acquired by Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC

Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 333 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 143,799 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $28,328,000 after purchasing an additional 10,746 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 200.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 16,077 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after purchasing an additional 10,719 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 529.8% in the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 17,220 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,391,000 after purchasing an additional 14,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,258,552 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $247,847,000 after purchasing an additional 23,062 shares during the last quarter. 72.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NSC shares. Barclays reduced their target price on Norfolk Southern from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 29th. Bank of America raised Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $204.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $215.00 to $207.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 29th. TD Cowen downgraded Norfolk Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $233.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $209.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $238.94.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

NSC opened at $254.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $57.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $234.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $216.12. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1-year low of $183.09 and a 1-year high of $256.36.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 15.03%. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd will be issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.33%.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

