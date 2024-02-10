412 Shares in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Bought by Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC

Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IYW. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 286.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Get iShares U.S. Technology ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF stock opened at $134.45 on Friday. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $81.54 and a 1 year high of $134.61. The company has a market capitalization of $13.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $123.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.37.

About iShares U.S. Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.