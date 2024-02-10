6,303 Shares in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Acquired by Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,303 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $476,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in Wintrust Financial by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,210 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,432,000 after acquiring an additional 12,243 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in Wintrust Financial by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,284 shares of the bank’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 725 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 5,134 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $211,000. Institutional investors own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on WTFC. Citigroup began coverage on Wintrust Financial in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on Wintrust Financial from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Wintrust Financial from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Wintrust Financial from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Wintrust Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Jeffrey D. Hahnfeld sold 588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.88, for a total transaction of $57,553.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,770.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wintrust Financial Stock Up 1.4 %

WTFC stock opened at $93.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.04. Wintrust Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $57.48 and a fifty-two week high of $100.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.22.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by ($0.55). Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 18.71%. The firm had revenue of $570.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.89 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wintrust Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is an increase from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 7th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 18.79%.

About Wintrust Financial

(Free Report)

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.