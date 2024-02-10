6,575 Shares in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) Bought by Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC acquired a new stake in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,575 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,000.
Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Matson by 1,004.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 539,337 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $41,923,000 after buying an additional 490,489 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its position in Matson by 18.2% in the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,197,588 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $170,819,000 after buying an additional 338,940 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Matson by 78.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 449,441 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $34,935,000 after buying an additional 197,658 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Matson by 3.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,655,892 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $561,594,000 after buying an additional 153,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Matson by 313.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 193,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after buying an additional 146,589 shares in the last quarter. 85.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insider Transactions at Matson
In other news, SVP Richard S. Kinney sold 997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.30, for a total transaction of $96,011.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $907,820.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Richard S. Kinney sold 997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.30, for a total transaction of $96,011.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $907,820.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher A. Scott sold 952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.93, for a total transaction of $94,181.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,974 shares in the company, valued at $1,085,657.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Matson Trading Up 0.8 %
MATX opened at $119.58 on Friday. Matson, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.51 and a 1-year high of $122.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $110.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.32.
Matson Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 7th. Matson’s payout ratio is presently 14.71%.
About Matson
Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.
