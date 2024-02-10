6,575 Shares in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) Bought by Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC acquired a new stake in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,575 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Matson by 1,004.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 539,337 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $41,923,000 after buying an additional 490,489 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its position in Matson by 18.2% in the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,197,588 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $170,819,000 after buying an additional 338,940 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Matson by 78.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 449,441 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $34,935,000 after buying an additional 197,658 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Matson by 3.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,655,892 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $561,594,000 after buying an additional 153,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Matson by 313.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 193,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after buying an additional 146,589 shares in the last quarter. 85.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Matson alerts:

Insider Transactions at Matson

In other news, SVP Richard S. Kinney sold 997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.30, for a total transaction of $96,011.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $907,820.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Richard S. Kinney sold 997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.30, for a total transaction of $96,011.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $907,820.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher A. Scott sold 952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.93, for a total transaction of $94,181.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,974 shares in the company, valued at $1,085,657.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MATX. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Matson from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Matson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Matson from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th.

View Our Latest Research Report on Matson

Matson Trading Up 0.8 %

MATX opened at $119.58 on Friday. Matson, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.51 and a 1-year high of $122.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $110.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.32.

Matson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 7th. Matson’s payout ratio is presently 14.71%.

About Matson

(Free Report)

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MATX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Matson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.