Abcourt Mines (CVE:ABI) Stock Price Down 14.3%

Abcourt Mines Inc. (CVE:ABI – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 14.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. Approximately 415,180 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 20% from the average daily volume of 347,414 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

Abcourt Mines Stock Down 7.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.38, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of C$32.02 million, a P/E ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 1.33.

Abcourt Mines (CVE:ABI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$0.26 million for the quarter. Abcourt Mines had a negative return on equity of 319.75% and a negative net margin of 182.59%.

About Abcourt Mines

Abcourt Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and exploitation of gold mining properties in Canada. It also explores for silver and zinc deposits. Abcourt Mines Inc was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Rouyn-Noranda, Canada.

