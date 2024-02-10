AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 7th.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.43 and a 12-month high of $2.78. The company has a market cap of $14.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.80.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $0.12 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AcelRx Pharmaceuticals will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 22.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,569,553 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 831,999 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $830,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 201.7% during the second quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 122,441 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 81,854 shares in the last quarter. 19.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AcelRx Pharmaceuticals

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of acute pain. Its lead product candidate is DSUVIA and DZUVEO, a 30 mcg sufentanil sublingual tablet for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain. The company develops ZALVISO, a patient-controlled analgesia system that allows hospital patients with moderate-to-severe acute pain to self-dose with sufentanil sublingual tablets to manage their pain; ARX-02, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of cancer breakthrough pain in opioid-tolerant patients; and ARX-03, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of procedural anxiety and acute pain.

