Active Energy Group (LON:AEG) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.35

Active Energy Group Plc (LON:AEG – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.35 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.38 ($0.00), with a volume of 873132 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.38 ($0.00).

Active Energy Group Stock Up 8.8 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 3.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of £660,388.80, a P/E ratio of -20.40 and a beta of 0.70.

Active Energy Group Company Profile

Active Energy Group Plc, a renewable energy company, develops and produces biomass products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers CoalSwitch, a biomass fuel that has been tested and proved to replace the traditional coal fired-power industry and existing renewable biomass industry without requiring plant modification.

