Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $200.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Acuity Brands presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $193.80.

Get Acuity Brands alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on AYI

Acuity Brands Trading Down 0.5 %

AYI opened at $240.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $215.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $184.46. Acuity Brands has a 1-year low of $149.30 and a 1-year high of $244.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.50.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The electronics maker reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $934.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $935.14 million. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 21.43%. The business’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.04 EPS. Analysts expect that Acuity Brands will post 13.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Acuity Brands Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from Acuity Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is 5.13%.

Insider Transactions at Acuity Brands

In other news, SVP Dianne S. Mills sold 6,000 shares of Acuity Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total transaction of $1,350,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,925,590.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.01, for a total value of $429,419.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,946,172.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Dianne S. Mills sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total transaction of $1,350,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,925,590.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Acuity Brands by 620.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,197,721 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $198,355,000 after buying an additional 1,031,432 shares in the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT acquired a new stake in Acuity Brands during the third quarter worth approximately $61,001,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Acuity Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,734,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 844,969 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $143,907,000 after purchasing an additional 247,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 112.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 433,536 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $70,701,000 after purchasing an additional 229,495 shares during the last quarter. 95.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Acuity Brands

(Get Free Report)

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting, lighting controls, building management system, location-aware applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the A-Light, Aculux, American Electric Lighting, Cyclone, Dark to Light, eldoLED, Eureka, Gotham, Healthcare Lighting, Holophane, Hydrel, Indy, IOTA, Juno, Lithonia Lighting, Luminaire LED, Luminis, Mark Architectural Lighting, nLight, OPTOTRONIC, Peerless, RELOCWiring Solutions, and Sensor Switch.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Acuity Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acuity Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.