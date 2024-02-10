Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by High Pines Wealth Management LLC

High Pines Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 846 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. Adobe makes up about 0.7% of High Pines Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. High Pines Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 126,816 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $62,012,000 after acquiring an additional 5,663 shares during the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Adobe in the second quarter valued at about $1,020,000. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its position in Adobe by 4.1% in the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 1,106 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD lifted its position in Adobe by 5.9% in the third quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 44,586 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $22,734,000 after buying an additional 2,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 23.9% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 8,992 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,585,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADBE traded up $11.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $627.21. 2,091,353 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,535,191. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $283.50 billion, a PE ratio of 53.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $603.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $567.04. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $318.60 and a 52-week high of $638.25.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 27.97% and a return on equity of 38.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 14.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider David Wadhwani sold 6,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.77, for a total transaction of $3,487,225.23. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,614 shares in the company, valued at $4,353,456.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider David Wadhwani sold 6,099 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.77, for a total transaction of $3,487,225.23. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,353,456.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $598.28, for a total value of $19,144,960.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 377,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,106,763.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,425 shares of company stock worth $26,431,673. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on ADBE shares. DA Davidson raised shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $500.00 to $640.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Adobe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $660.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $499.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $613.14.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

