Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.44 EPS

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.44, Briefing.com reports. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 49.79%. The firm had revenue of $662.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $632.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Advanced Drainage Systems updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Advanced Drainage Systems Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE WMS opened at $162.05 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $134.23 and its 200-day moving average is $124.50. The stock has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.45. Advanced Drainage Systems has a twelve month low of $75.02 and a twelve month high of $163.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Get Advanced Drainage Systems alerts:

Advanced Drainage Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 8.90%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advanced Drainage Systems

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the second quarter worth $33,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 47.8% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 495 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the fourth quarter worth $88,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 98.2% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the third quarter worth $217,000. 84.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WMS shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $138.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.13.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on WMS

About Advanced Drainage Systems

(Get Free Report)

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the construction and agriculture marketplaces in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.