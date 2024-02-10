Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $138.08, but opened at $150.00. Advanced Drainage Systems shares last traded at $154.40, with a volume of 170,297 shares changing hands.

The construction company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.44. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 49.79%. The business had revenue of $662.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $632.69 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. Advanced Drainage Systems’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Advanced Drainage Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WMS shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $138.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.13.

Institutional Trading of Advanced Drainage Systems

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems during the third quarter worth $25,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 94.2% during the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 233 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Drainage Systems Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $134.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

About Advanced Drainage Systems

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the construction and agriculture marketplaces in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

