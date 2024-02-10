Advantest (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $45.22

Advantest Co. (OTCMKTS:ATEYY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $45.22 and last traded at $45.07, with a volume of 189329 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $41.85.

Advantest Trading Down 0.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.67 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.15.

Advantest (OTCMKTS:ATEYY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Advantest had a net margin of 15.67% and a return on equity of 20.16%. The company had revenue of $902.25 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Advantest Co. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advantest Company Profile

Advantest Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductors, component test system products, and mechatronics systems in Japan, the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor and Component Test System; Mechatronics Related Business; and Service and other departments.

