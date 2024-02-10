AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Given New $103.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $100.00 to $103.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on ACM. StockNews.com raised shares of AECOM from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of AECOM from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of AECOM from $105.00 to $93.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of AECOM in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an overweight rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $101.60.

Get AECOM alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ACM

AECOM Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE:ACM opened at $89.54 on Tuesday. AECOM has a one year low of $74.40 and a one year high of $94.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 198.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.21.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The construction company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.13. AECOM had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AECOM Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 3rd. This is a boost from AECOM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 195.56%.

AECOM announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, November 13th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 8.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at AECOM

In other AECOM news, Director Douglas Stotlar sold 9,641 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.76, for a total value of $836,453.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,818 shares in the company, valued at $3,454,609.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Troy Rudd sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.76, for a total transaction of $2,319,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,168 shares in the company, valued at $24,040,423.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas Stotlar sold 9,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.76, for a total transaction of $836,453.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,818 shares in the company, valued at $3,454,609.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,333 shares of company stock valued at $5,994,463 over the last 90 days. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AECOM

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in AECOM by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 109,281 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,255,000 after buying an additional 5,682 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AECOM by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 76,151 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,449,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in AECOM by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,683 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in AECOM by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,199,288 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,456,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cercano Management LLC purchased a new position in AECOM in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,885,000. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AECOM

(Get Free Report)

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AECOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AECOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.