aelf (ELF) Price Hits $0.59 on Top Exchanges

aelf (ELF) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 10th. aelf has a market cap of $424.97 million and $6.66 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, aelf has traded 6.3% higher against the dollar. One aelf token can now be purchased for about $0.59 or 0.00001258 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002177 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001415 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000574 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000804 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000007 BTC.

aelf Token Profile

ELF uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 715,063,903 tokens. The official message board for aelf is medium.com/@aelfblockchain. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for aelf is aelf.com.

aelf Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution that utilizes a structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ to enable effective resource isolation. It achieves high throughput through parallel processing and the AEDPoS consensus mechanism. aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, allowing direct interoperability between them. The ELF token is the aelf utility token, which is mined on the aelf mainnet explorer and was previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using US dollars.

