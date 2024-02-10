Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE) Insider Sells $80,270.00 in Stock

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE – Get Free Report) insider Ralph Niven sold 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.45, for a total value of $80,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,077.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Ralph Niven also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 5th, Ralph Niven sold 4,600 shares of Aerovate Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total value of $88,136.00.

On Tuesday, December 5th, Ralph Niven sold 4,600 shares of Aerovate Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.30, for a total value of $74,980.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVTE opened at $21.45 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.56 and its 200-day moving average is $15.83. Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.41 and a 1 year high of $28.43. The company has a market capitalization of $593.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.80 and a beta of 1.12.

Aerovate Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AVTE ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.01). Analysts anticipate that Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Aerovate Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCG Crossover Management LLC raised its stake in Aerovate Therapeutics by 103.6% during the 2nd quarter. TCG Crossover Management LLC now owns 2,201,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,752,000 after buying an additional 1,120,000 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Aerovate Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $20,479,000. Great Point Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics by 23.4% in the second quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 932,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,987,000 after purchasing an additional 176,538 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 746,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,691,000 after purchasing an additional 17,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics by 14.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 599,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,130,000 after purchasing an additional 75,535 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drugs that enhance the lives of patients with rare cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. It focuses on advancing AV-101, a dry powder inhaled formulation of imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, which is in Phase 2b/Phase 3 trial.

