Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Aethlon Medical from $90.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th.

Get Aethlon Medical alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Aethlon Medical

Aethlon Medical Stock Performance

Shares of AEMD stock opened at $1.74 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 million, a PE ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.88. Aethlon Medical has a 52-week low of $1.40 and a 52-week high of $7.20.

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The medical equipment provider reported ($1.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.13. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Aethlon Medical will post -5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aethlon Medical

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Aethlon Medical during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Aethlon Medical by 61.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 100,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 38,264 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Aethlon Medical during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Aethlon Medical by 895.7% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 140,245 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 126,160 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aethlon Medical in the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. Institutional investors own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

About Aethlon Medical

(Get Free Report)

Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical therapeutic company, focuses on developing products to treat cancer and life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. It develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes tumor-derived exosomes and life-threatening viruses from the human circulatory system.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aethlon Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aethlon Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.