AGC (OTCMKTS:ASGLY) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

AGC (OTCMKTS:ASGLY) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.690-1.690 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.2 billion-$14.2 billion.

AGC Price Performance

ASGLY traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $7.00. The company had a trading volume of 6,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,368. AGC has a one year low of $6.37 and a one year high of $7.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.31 and a 200-day moving average of $7.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Citigroup began coverage on shares of AGC in a report on Monday, October 16th. They issued a buy rating for the company.

About AGC

AGC Inc manufactures and sells glass, automotive, electronics, chemicals, and ceramics worldwide. The company offers architectural glass products, including laminated, insulating, wired, solar control, toughened, decorative, sound insulation, float and patterned, and industrial glasses; structural glazing systems; and automotive glass, such as laminated, tempered, and privacy glasses, as well as integrated glass antennas and module assembly windows.

See Also

