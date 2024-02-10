Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($6.30) Per Share, Leerink Partnrs Forecasts

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Leerink Partnrs cut their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Monday, February 5th. Leerink Partnrs analyst A. Berens now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($6.30) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($6.29). The consensus estimate for Agios Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($6.25) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Agios Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.69) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($1.69) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($1.71) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($6.27) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($6.20) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($4.84) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on AGIO. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 4.0 %

AGIO opened at $25.14 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.85. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 0.76. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $19.80 and a 12-month high of $29.23.

Insider Transactions at Agios Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CEO Brian Goff sold 7,635 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total transaction of $165,221.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,069,795.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Brian Goff sold 7,635 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total transaction of $165,221.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,069,795.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jacqualyn A. Fouse sold 10,722 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total value of $232,024.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 129,253 shares in the company, valued at $2,797,034.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 46,473 shares of company stock valued at $1,036,836. Insiders own 4.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,587 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 26,736 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 25,483 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,821 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 47,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism. The company develops PYRUKYND (mitapivat), an activator of wild-type and mutant pyruvate kinase (PK), enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias; and AG-946, a PK activator for treating lower-risk myelodysplastic syndrome and hemolytic anemias.

